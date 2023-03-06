Newcastle Show weekend may be often associated with rain, but sunny weather on Saturday and Sunday enticed thousands to the showground for the 121st annual event.
Crowds enjoyed the traditional show fare including rides, pluto pups, music and showbags.
Jarrod Hill from Goldenway Amusements said Saturday's attendance was one of the highest he had seen in seven years of working at shows across NSW.
It was his first time working at Newcastle Show, describing the atmosphere as "unreal".
"It's a fun day out for people, it's great," he said.
Local TikTok personality Jen Hanlon (@jennnnaaayy) was a special guest to assist the cookery judges.
She said Friday was steady, but was amazed at how many people were at the showground on Saturday.
"The atmosphere is beautiful, just the sense of community," she said.
"Everyone's excited. I think after the last couple of years with how everything has been it's nice to be back and the show is just a nice place for everyone to get together."
Lidija Kotula was at the show with two other families and a combined six children.
She said she goes to the show most years and the rides and showbags were high on the agenda for her group.
"It's fun, it's unique, it's once a year," she said. "Seeing the smiles on the kids' faces is the best part."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
