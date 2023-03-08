Newcastle Herald
Man accused of orchestrating Stockton murder found dead in jail

By Sam Rigney
Updated March 8 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 2:30pm
Stockton grandmother Stacey Klimovitch was shot dead when she answered her front door in June last year.

A MAN accused of hiring a hitman to murder Stockton grandmother Stacey Klimovitch has been found dead in jail, only hours before he was expected to appear in court and enter a plea.

