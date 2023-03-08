Man accused of orchestrating Stockton murder found dead in jail

A MAN accused of hiring a hitman to murder Stockton grandmother Stacey Klimovitch has been found dead in jail, only hours before he was expected to appear in court and enter a plea.
Stuart Daniel Campbell, 30, was scheduled to appear in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday over Mrs Klimovitch's murder, but his lawyer said she had been told by staff at Long Bay Correctional Complex that he had died.
A Corrective Services NSW spokesperson confirmed a 30-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell about 6.30am on Wednesday. Officers initiated an urgent medical response but Mr Campbell was pronounced dead by paramedics at 6.55am.
Mr Campbell's matter had been delayed in November last year due to an "incident in jail" that prompted his lawyers to have him "psychiatrically assessed".
Corrective Services and police are investigating the incident and Mr Campbell's death will be the subject of a coronial inquest.
Two other men, accused hitman Jason Hawkins and Stephen Garland, have pleaded not guilty to Mrs Klimovitch's murder.
Lifeline: 13 11 44.
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.