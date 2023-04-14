Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Fallen NRL star Jarryd Hayne taken back behind bars after rape convictions

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated April 14 2023 - 2:33pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fallen NRL star Jarryd Hayne taken back into jail after rape convictions
Fallen NRL star Jarryd Hayne taken back into jail after rape convictions

JARRYD Hayne has been taken back behind bars after a NSW Supreme Court judge reversed a decision to continue his bail after he was last week found guilty of raping a woman in the Hunter on the night of the 2018 NRL grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.