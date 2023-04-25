Lambton Jaffas call for calm in NPL grand final rematch with Maitland

Lambton Jaffas coach David Tanchevski is working to keep the emotions of his players in check as they prepare for their delayed grand final rematch with Maitland on Wednesday night at Edden Oval.
Jaffas beat a 10-man Maitland 1-0 in a physical and controversial 2022 NPLM NNSW decider. Their season-opening clash this year was then abandoned at 1-1 after 22 minutes following a sickening leg injury to Lambton's Luke Remington from a collision with Maitland's Tom Davies.
With the Jaffas' home ground out of play until recently, the much-anticipated replay was pushed back.
Given the fiery recent clashes, Tanchevski wants his players to keep cool heads, and match officials to take control of the match early.
"Hopefully feelings don't get in the way of the performance tomorrow night," Tanchevski said on Tuesday.
"I think last time we played there were a fair few fouls in the first 10 minutes and the referee didn't caution everyone and then challenges got out of hand, so hopefully the referees can control the game and we can get a game of football, because there's going to be feelings from both sides I assume.
"I know there's been lots of feelings from our side and I've spent this week at training trying to keep the boys' emotions in check. We've just got to make sure we go out there and just play football and try and get a result."
Adding to the contest, Maitland are desperate for victory after earning just five points in six games to start their premiership defence.
The Magpies came from 2-0 down on Sunday to draw 2-2 with Edgeworth thanks to a double from Braedyn Crowley.
"They are going through a rough patch but you saw on the weekend against Edgy, they have the quality there to hurt teams with Crowley and Jimmy Thompson up top, so you've got to be on your game," Tanchevski said.
Jaffas have overcome a slow start to rise to 16 points in seven games. They saved a penalty then scored via a Scott Pettit finish in stoppage time to down Valentine 2-1 on Saturday at Edden Oval.
"We didn't play well but Valentine did well and played some good football," he said.
"But we made three clear-cut chances that we should have scored off.
"In saying that, we didn't control the game as much as we wanted to but the frustrating thing is we're not putting our chances away and killing games off."
Jaffas utility Riley McNaughton (shoulder) is likely to be out on Wednesday night after an injury from a challenge last week, and Matt Hoole (groin) will be rested.
