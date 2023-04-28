Lambton Jaffas switch focus to Charlestown after frustrating week

Lambton Jaffas are keen to move on quickly from the frustration of a midweek loss and send-offs when they tackle NPL men's Northern NSW leaders Charlestown on Sunday at Lisle Carr Oval.
Jaffas, who sit second on 16 points - five behind Azzurri after eight rounds, had Reece Papas and substitute Cameron Howard sent off in controversial circumstances during a 2-1 loss to Maitland on Wednesday night.
Papas was given a second booking on the bench after leaving the field injured without notifying officials, while Howard was given a straight red for allegedly striking Flynn Goodman in the head in back play.
Jaffas contested the 86th minute send off of Howard at the Obvious Error Panel on Thursday night, arguing Howard did not make contact with the head. However, they were unsuccessful after the panel deemed the footage inconclusive.
"The Obvious Error Panel could not determine if there was any contact with the head as reported by Assistant Referee 1," the panel ruled. "Therefore the panel could not determine that this was an obvious error."
The frustrating catch-up match against Maitland ended a five-game winning streak for the Jaffas and coach David Tanchevski wanted his team to put the loss behind them quickly.
"To get back to 1-1 with 10 men against a team like Maitland was a good effort, but we've still got to improve our play," Tanchevski said.
"We're probably giving too many chances early on, but we came back well and then just died in the back end after playing a man down.
"But we've got Charlestown now so we've just got to move forward, forget about it and get on with it.
"Including the Australia Cup, we've won six of our last seven games, so we're not worried about our form and we'll go in hoping to win and keep the pressure on Charlestown."
He expected to move Riley McNaughton into midfield for Papas and hoped to get Matt Hoole back from injury to fill the void in defence.
Azzurri coach James Pascoe expected to have a full complement to choose from after the return of Jackson Frendo (suspension) and Matt Johnson (wedding), who missed last week's 2-1 win over Olympic.
Also on Sunday at 2.30pm, Weston are away to Lake Macquarie. On Saturday, Adamstown host Magic (2.30pm) and Maitland welcome Cooks Hill (3.30pm). Valentine play Edgeworth at Hunter Sports Centre (5pm).
Meanwhile, Jaffas are away to Zone League side Kotara South in the next round of the Australia Cup.
Broadmeadow host Weston, Maitland welcome Adamstown and Belmont Swansea are at home against fellow second-tier club Singleton.
Azzurri travel to the winner of New Lambton versus Edgeworth, while the winner of Olympic versus Cooks Hill host Valentine. Those remaining matches are set down for next Tuesday.
The following round is scheduled to be held before May 19.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
