Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

Newcastle pools strategy: users say plan has no clear vision

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated May 17 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 4:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We Love Lambton Pool Alliance convener Anna Glasby outside Lambton pool in 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer
We Love Lambton Pool Alliance convener Anna Glasby outside Lambton pool in 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer

A STRATEGY to manage the city's five pools has been called a "poor quality document" with no action plan, no funding plan and no comprehensive needs analysis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.