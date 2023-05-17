A STRATEGY to manage the city's five pools has been called a "poor quality document" with no action plan, no funding plan and no comprehensive needs analysis.
At a briefing on Tuesday night, Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes gave the council a pat on the back for 'actually dealing with the assets properly' - but Lambton pool user Anna Glasby said she's concerned it hasn't properly considered the views of the community.
"After eight years of inaction, the council is now looking to rush through finalising this strategy the week after it closed for public exhibition," Ms Glasby said.
"It seems outrageously fast, in relation to Lambton pool I think the strategy as it stands really fails to provide any clear vision for its future.
"There's no concept plan or indication of how the proposed indoor facility would integrate with the existing pools without impacting the parkland and grassed area - which is what people say they like most about Lambton pool."
Ms Glasby is the convener of the We Love Lambton Pool Alliance, and was one of 124 people to make a submission on City of Newcastle's (CN) draft Inland Pools Strategy 2043.
The plan covers the council's five inland pools at Lambton, Wallsend, Mayfield, Stockton and Beresfield, and outlined what's required to maintain and renew them while meeting the changing needs of the community.
Councillors were told that of the 124 submissions made, 47 per cent of people had a positive reaction to the strategy, 43 per cent were neutral and 10 per cent were negative.
Ms Glasby questioned that analysis, arguing submissions only closed on Friday - just two working days before the findings were presented to the council.
"They've taken 124 submissions, read and analysed them in a day and condensed that down to single dot points - it doesn't give me confidence that they've genuinely considered the ideas and issues raised in those submissions, in fact it must be a record for the turnaround time," she said.
"I think it would be a great first step to not try and push through finalising this strategy, take a couple of months, talk more extensively with the individual pool user communities and try and get a high-quality document that has real strategies, real actions and a clear funding pathway."
In her submission, Ms Glasby said the council needed to manage and secure funding for the pools without state or federal government help, develop specific actions to improve the pools and create partnerships with schools, grant bodies and community to help fund the plans.
The council has put together a group of community representatives called the Inland Pools Community Network to consult about the pools, and sent flyers about the plan to every resident in the local government area.
It is expected to vote on the strategy at the next meeting.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
