Lambton Jaffas look to start NPL revival against New Lambton

After seeing the best then worst of his side last week in a 3-all draw with Weston, Lambton Jaffas coach David Tanchevski wants a better start when they meet New Lambton on Friday night at Alder Park.
The Jaffas' season has stalled in recent weeks with just two points gained from their past four games, dropping them to seventh (21 points) on the NPL men's Northern NSW table heading into round 14.
The 2022 grand final winners needed two late goals to draw with Weston on Sunday and they can ill afford dropping more points when they face second-last New Lambton (eight points).
The Golden Eagles have lost their past three games and conceded nine goals across their last two, including a 5-0 first-half blitz from Broadmeadow.
However, they bounced back from a 9-1 loss to Maitland to earn their first NPL point when they drew 1-1 with Jaffas first time around in round three.
Tanchevski said his side were ravaged by injuries in that match and were "obviously a different team now", but they still needed a more consistent performance.
"We just need to carry on from the last 20 minutes of the game on the weekend against Weston," Tanchevski said.
"The first 70 minutes was probably our worst 70 minutes of the season, and then we finished with probably our best 20 minutes, so we need to turn up and be at our best from the start.
"I think New Lambton are a confidence team. The longer they are in games, the more confidence they get, so it's one of those games where we need to put some goals away early.
"But they will probably shape up pretty defensively, like they did last time against us, so they are going to be hard to break down."
He said the Jaffas' most recent addition, midfielder Michael Finlayson, would be on the bench on Friday night.
Scott Pettit (groin) is out after coming off early against Weston with a groin injury. Matt Hoole (groin) remains out, while Finn Todhunter (foot) could be a long-term loss. He is waiting on results from an MRI.
On Saturday (5pm), Valentine play Cooks Hill at Hunter Sports Centre.
The remaining games are on Sunday from 2.30pm. Edgeworth are at home against Weston, Charlestown welcome Maitland, Broadmeadow host their derby with Newcastle Olympic and Adamstown travel to Lake Macquarie.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
