The A-League Men's grand final between Central Coast Mariners and Melbourne City on Saturday may be a "David and Goliath" battle, given the vast differences in the clubs' financial power.
But Mariners superfan Erin Morrow says "David is suited to matching up with Goliath" on the field.
"We're in great form and have been scoring goals almost for fun. They will find it hard to stop us," Morrow said.
Morrow says the season decider is a "severe mismatch" in financial terms.
Mariners owner - Anytime Fitness co-founder Richard Peil - has a net worth that runs into the millions.
City Football Group, which owns Melbourne City, is majority-owned by Abu Dhabi United Group - the private equity firm of royal family member Sheikh Mansour. The Sheikh's $30 billion fortune comes from sovereign oil wealth.
The grand final, then, represents the Mariners' millions versus the Sheikh's billions.
When it comes to the crowd, though, the Mariners should have the advantage.
More than 22,000 tickets have been sold for the match at Parramatta's CommBank Stadium, which has the rights to the decider for three years.
A-League boss Danny Townsend has tipped a sellout crowd at the 30,000-capacity stadium, with most in attendance - including Coasties and neutrals - expected to support the Mariners.
"How many supporters will Melbourne have for all their petrodollars?" Morrow quipped.
Melbourne City don't have a huge supporter base.
The Mariners, too, have experienced long periods of below average crowds. Since winning the grand final in 2013, the club has claimed the wooden spoon four times.
Morrow remembers the bad times, including "when we lost 8-2 a couple of times" and came last three years in a row.
"We had a rusted-on group of about 3500 people who turned up week in, week out," he said.
They were the so-called "true believers", reflecting the Mariners theme song at home games, Don't Stop Believin'.
Morrow, who never stopped believing, is also a club volunteer. He hands out the Loose Canon matchday program at the turnstiles before games and has a big collection of club memorabilia.
He admits his devotion to the Mariners is "sometimes all consuming ... for my wife".
"What drives me as a superfan is getting the Coast behind the players, team and club," he said.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.