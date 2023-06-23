Adamstown Rosebud appoint new men's coach for 2024 NPL

Adamstown Rosebud announced on Friday that Weston assistant Daniel Dawkins would be their head coach for the NPL men's 2024 season.
Dawkins replaces Dave Rosewarne, who told the club he was stepping aside after three years at the helm.
Dawkins has coaching experience in the Northern NSW and NSW NPL competitions, and Adamstown president Chris Dale said the appointment was an exciting progression for the club.
"Daniel's appointment to the club is a strategic move towards growing and enhancing our NPL aspirations," Dale said in a statement.
"Adamstown Rosebud has a long and proud legacy, and we have strived to build an inclusive, supportive and positive club culture.
"Daniel is ambitious and ready for this opportunity. He understands the Northern NSW NPL, with both playing and coaching experience, and his coaching philosophy aligns to our club vision."
Dawkins said: "Adamstown is a great club with a long history and I definitely jumped at the chance to be involved, I feel very proud and privileged to be able to be a part of the club.
"I'm excited to work with Chris and the board, and generally can't wait to get stuck in and continue on pushing the club forward leading on from the amazing work Dave has done with the squad. I look forward to start meeting current players and coaches. It's definitely exciting times ahead."
Adamstown have finished second last each year for the past three seasons and face the prospect of fighting for NPL survival in 2024 when a promotion-relegation system appears certain to return.
This year, Adamstown are 10th in the 12-team competition after two wins in their past three games.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
