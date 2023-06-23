Newcastle Herald
Adamstown Rosebud appoint new men's coach for 2024 NPL

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 23 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
Daniel Dawkins
Daniel Dawkins

Adamstown Rosebud announced on Friday that Weston assistant Daniel Dawkins would be their head coach for the NPL men's 2024 season.

