Ausgrid has unveiled the first power pole-mounted battery in Newcastle
Located at Henderson Park in Merewether, the 65 kilowatt hour battery is part of a trial that is investigating the viability of small pole-mounted batteries to support the electricity network.
"The batteries are playing an important role in better understanding the range of flexible solutions that are available to support renewable energy growth," Ausgrid group executive customer, assets and digital Junayd Hollis said.
"This battery will assist the grid in maintaining the quality of local power supply, while allowing more Newcastle residents to put solar on their homes."
Following the success of the batteries in Maitland and the Central Coast, Ausgrid is looking to expand the trial to another six locations over the next year.
"We are testing the ability of pole-mounted battery systems to provide grid support by storing energy locally, thus applying downward pressure on energy prices by avoiding costly network upgrades," Mr Hollis said.
"This trial complements Ausgrid's wider community battery program, which has delivered four batteries so far, most recently in Cabarita."
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the pole-mounted battery installation is a welcome addition towards the city's sustainability developments and renewable energy goals.
"City of Newcastle is committed to taking action on climate change and working with our community towards a net zero emissions city," she said.
"We support Ausgrid in improving their network, through battery projects such as this one being trialled in Merewether West, so that we can continue to grow our community renewable energy capacity."
The trial pole-mounted batteries, manufactured by EcoJoule Energy, support all properties connected to the local distribution network.
The project builds on Ausgrid's community battery project.
Community batteries work by allowing multiple households in the local area to share a storage system for the excess energy generated by solar panels.
Ausgrid unveiled its first community battery outside Sydney at Cameron Park last year.
The State Government recently announced it would invest $1billion into the establishment of an Energy Security Corporation.
The corporation will focus on co-investment in projects to help improve the reliability of the electricity network.
Potential investments include community batteries and virtual power plants.
"This will accelerate the transition to renewables, to ensure NSW households and communities have a reliable supply of clean, affordable electricity, energy minister Penny Sharpe said.
Australia's first community battery project was announced in Kurri Kurri in early 2021.
The Beehive project allows 500 participants to buy, sell and trade rooftop solar energy from each other and also trade directly with the one megawatt battery.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.