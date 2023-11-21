Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 21 November 2023
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man refused bail on Bennetts Green carjacking charges

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated November 21 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man was refused bail in Belmont Local Court on Tuesday. File picture
The man was refused bail in Belmont Local Court on Tuesday. File picture

A FATHER yelled out that his baby daughter was asleep in the back of a car as a random man jumped into the driver's seat and fled, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.