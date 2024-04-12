New and old faces boost Cardiff's depth for 2024 season

Cardiff coach Danny Priest says last year's preliminary-final loss to Terrigal Avoca won't be a factor for his side in today's repeat fixture - mostly because the Hawks have so many new players who weren't involved.
In their first game this season, after last week's opening Black Diamond Cup round was washed out, the Hawks are at home to the side that denied them a grand-final berth last season.
The 82-51 defeat in the competition's penultimate game undoubtedly left the Hawks deflated, and while they would love to avenge the loss, Priest said it had been of little consideration ahead of their clash at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
"We've got up to 10 guys [in today's side] that didn't play last year," Priest said.
"So it doesn't really hit the same for them.
"They wouldn't even know who Terrigal is, half of them."
In a significant boost to their playing stocks, the Hawks have landed a host of new faces this season, and a few old ones as well.
Among the new additions are Jamieson Bouffler (North Albury), Charlie Baker (Belconnen), Shaun Flanigan (Wagga) and Sam Howard (Singleton). Former players Billy Towers (rugby league), Brayden Hawkins (Pennant Hills) and Trent Thompson (year off) are back on board.
"There's too many to name," Priest said.
"We've got, across the board, close to 30 guys in.
"This week alone we've got 60 people to pick from [across two grades], which is really good, as opposed to last year when we were scraping together a reserve-grade side."
Priest said the addition of Riverina products Xavier Lyons and Will Graetz last year had proved fruitful in terms of gaining more recruits from the south-west region.
"It's made it easy, because they all seem to know each other," he said. "You don't really need to get a group together and hope they get along, they already do."
Cardiff's only real loss is Troy Denholm. Bryce Graetz (overseas) and Swans Academy duo Max King and Tahi Brain return later in the year.
For Terrigal, despite flirting with retirement ahead of last year's grand final, his 11th consecutive decider, talisman Chris Bishop is back for another run.
However, the Panthers are without last year's leading goalscorer Harrison Pitt.
Prior to the men's fixture at 3pm, Cardiff and Terrigal also meet in the women's Cup competition at the Cameron Park venue from 1pm.
In other corresponding men's and women's fixtures this round, The Entrance-Bateau Bay host Maitland, while Warners Bay are at home to defending premiers Newcastle City. Killarney Vale host Singleton in the other women's game, while their men's team has a bye.
