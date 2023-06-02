Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Sydney Swans Academy duo Max King and Blayne Chandler to make Black Diamond Cup debuts for Cardiff Hawks

MM
By Max McKinney
June 2 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Highly-fancied Swans Academy duo Max King and Blayne Chandler will make their Black Diamond Cup debuts for Cardiff Hawks against The Entrance-Bateau Bay Blues on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.