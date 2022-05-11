Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Hunter rugby union: Father, son pack down together for Bulls

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 11 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FAMILY AFFAIR: Anthony Partridge (right) with son Will (middle)and twin brother Tim after playing together for Singleton. Picture: Supplied
Round 4, Saturday, 3pm: Maitland v Wanderers, Lake Macquarie v Hamilton, Merewether v Nelson Bay, University v Singleton, Southern Beaches bye

ANTHONY Partridge has been the heartbeat of Singleton rugby club for nearly 30 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.