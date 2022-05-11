ANTHONY Partridge has been the heartbeat of Singleton rugby club for nearly 30 years.
"Parto" has won premierships, played alongside Wallabies and wracked up 250 first grade games for the Bulls. Now he has new highlight.
On Saturday, Parto, 45, played alongside his eldest son Will in third grade against Merewether. Adding to the moment, Parto's twin brother and Bulls first-grade coach Tim also packed down
Will, 19, hadn't played since under-14s after his junior team fell over.
"It was pretty special. I didn't run on with him because I was registering players. We got about 15 minutes together. Tim and I played in the second-row, with Will on the side. I was picked in second grade and he came on for the last 10 minutes. I didn't know he was out there until at a scrum he said 'where do you want me to go dad'. I grabbed him and said 'come in here with me' and we packed in the row. That was pretty cool."
Parto's younger son, Hugh, plays for the Bulls under-16s.
"Hugh has a couple of years before he comes into grade and I guess I'll trot around until then," he said.
** Tributes have flowed this week after the death of former Samoan sevens star and Newcastle Waratahs back-rower Kelly Peniata Meafua.
Meafua played the 2014 season with the Tahs and has spent the past few years in France. He was celebrating with friends after Montauban beat Narbonne and according to French news reports jumped off a bridge into the river Tarn and couldn't be recovered. Kelly is the brother of University hooker Sapati Peniata.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
