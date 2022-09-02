Newcastle Olympic coach Paul DeVitis wants his side to lift their game in two remaining matches of NPLW Northern NSW before finals.
Olympic, who are fourth and finals bound, paid the price for switching off against six-placed Adamstown last weekend. They forfeited a two-goal lead midway through the second half to draw 3-3.
"The biggest takeaway from last week was just to make sure from hereon in if we're in the lead with 20 minutes to go then we need to keep the lead, especially now with the teams we're going to play," DeVitis said.
"We have Charlestown, Magic and then Charlestown again in the finals. There's some really good opposition players, especially up front, and they can score goals at any moment.
"So we've just got to focus for the full 90 minutes and probably just be a bit more professional with how we finish the games off."
Olympic, on 34 points, host third-placed Charlestown (35) at Darling Street Oval on Saturday in the only match of a catch-up weekend.
The former completes the regulation season against second-placed Magic (49) before meeting Azzurri in the minor semi-final.
Charlestown came from behind to beat Olympic 4-1 in round one then were 1-0 winners in their second-round encounter.
"It's a good way to finish the season, with really tough games," DeVitis said.
"You would think that would put you in good stead for the first semi-final, which is obviously going to be a knockout, so I'm happy to come off some difficult games leading up to that game for sure."
Olympic midfielder Paige Kingston-Hogg remains sidelined with a quadriceps injury.
Charlestown coach Niko Papaspiropoulos is likely to rest attacking player Brianna Williams, who is nursing a foot complaint, and versatile Ash Gavin is also out through work commitments.
Azzurri are coming off a comprehensive 14-1 win over last-placed New Lambton but Papaspiropoulos said they would also need to produce an improved performance this weekend.
"I thought we had a good, disciplined performance against Warners Bay [in round 19] but against New Lambton we lost a bit of focus," he said.
"We need to make sure we're a lot more disciplined in midfield and the backline needs to be lot tighter and solid, not allowing as much space for Olympic to play into because we know they've got pace and quality up front."
The match kicks off at 3.40pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
