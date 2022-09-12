Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Jets re-sign long-serving goalkeeper Claire Coelho to 10th season: A-League Women 2022-23

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated September 12 2022 - 8:33am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long-serving Jets shot-stopper Claire Coelho will play her 10th national league season for the club. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The Newcastle Jets have confirmed goalkeeper Claire Coelho has re-signed for her 10th national league season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.