The Newcastle Jets have confirmed goalkeeper Claire Coelho has re-signed for her 10th national league season.
The 26-year-old Port Macquarie product debuted for the Jets in 2014 and has made 44 appearances for the club.
After making only 10 appearances in her first six seasons with the Jets, seven which came in her second campaign, Coelho has been Newcastle's first-choice goalkeeper for the past three campaigns.
The Jets have already confirmed the signings of midfielder Cassidy Davis, centre-back Taren King, left-back Leia Puxty and scholarship-holder Lara Gooch for the upcoming A-League Women's season.
Newcastle coach Ash Wilson, who has told the Newcastle Herald the Jets have signed "a couple of internationals" without giving anything else away, expects Coelho to again play a key role for the club.
"Claire is an experienced goalkeeper who is passionate about this team and the Newcastle community," Wilson said.
"She has a strong competitive mentality, good communication from the back and is a great shot-stopper who has impressed in this area over a number of seasons.
"Her ability to play a range of passes also give us flexibility and options in how we build our attacks."
The ALW has expanded to 18 rounds with the addition of Western United and starts on November 18. The Jets will begin pre-season training mid-October.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.