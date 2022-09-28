Broadmeadow coach Jake Curley expects to retain Magic's core group as they turn their focus to next year after again failing to secure a grand final appearance.
For the third year in a row, and since returning to Northern NSW Football's top-flight women's competition, Magic placed in the top two.
They were second in 2020 and this year, just three points behind premiers Warners Bay, but went out in straight sets both seasons by losing the major semi-final and preliminary final.
Last season, Magic were crowned premiers in a season cut short by COVID.
Curley expected to have former national league midfielder Kobie Ferguson back in action in 2023 after missing this campaign with a knee injury. It was one of a number of injuries that tested Magic's depth this year.
"To be fair to us, we lost the comp by three points and every game we had [squad] issues," a reflective Curley said after Magic lost the NPLW NNSW preliminary final 3-1 to Olympic at Magic Park on Saturday night.
"We'll keep most of the group. We'll bring in Kobie. I've signed a girl from the Mariners. Gem Harro [Harrison] is going to come back. We're a strong group. We just ran out of cattle at the end."
Left-sided attacking player Lucy Jerram was forced from the field in the late stages on Saturday night with a knee injury and was awaiting results of an MRI.
** Magic will feature in the reserve-grade grand final against Olympic at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday (3.30pm).
Adamstown play Olympic in 17s (1.15pm), Maitland in 15s (11am) and Azzurri in the 13s (9am).
** Jets Academy players Josie Allan, Claire Adams and Zoe Karapidis have been selected to attend a six-day Young Matildas Training Camp in Sydney this week.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.