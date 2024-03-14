Aussie duty calls for Ethan Hawes as Northstars eye new national season

HUNTER product Ethan Hawes will fly the Northstars flag when making his return to the rink via an international Test series.
Hawes, who took time off ice hockey after last year's finals series with Newcastle, will represent Australia against New Zealand in Melbourne from Friday.
Three fixtures will be played at O'Brien Icehouse across as many days, the Aussies preparing for World Championships (division 2A) in Belgrade next month (April 21-27).
Hawes, who turns 22 later in March, will be the sole Northstars player donning the green and gold uniform after five seniors were away with higher honours last year and missed Australian Ice Hockey League's opening round.
The AIHL rookie of the year (2022) was unavailable for both 12 months ago, still helping Canadian club Oceanside Generals claim an under-20 title.
"There were a few opportunities for him [elsewhere] but he decided to have a summer here," Northstars general manager and Hunter Ice Skating Stadium owner Garry Dore told the Newcastle Herald.
"He'd played so many double seasons - winter, summer, winter, summer - he just wanted to have a breather and refocus and get himself ready for a big season [2024].
"Playing for Australia as well, he missed out last year because of a play-offs scenario overseas so he didn't want to miss out this year."
John Kennedy jnr will also represent Australia again, however, the former Northstars coach recently relocated to the other side of the country and has joined Perth Thunder.
Josh Adkins has signed for Adelaide leaving Daniel Berno, Francis Drolet and Tanner Butler as three of Newcastle's imports.
Kevin Noble continues as coach of the Northstars, who have trials against neighbours Central Coast in Newcastle on Saturday (5pm) and away on March 23.
The Northstars open with visiting Canberra on April 6.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.