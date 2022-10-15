Fire twirlers, drag queens and stilt walkers lit up Civic Park on Friday night for the launch of Newcastle Pride 2022.
While the festival kicked off last week, Friday's event marked the official opening of the annual LGBTQIA+ celebration.
The progress flag was raised to begin the event, which was followed by performances, music and amusement activities.
There were plenty of bright colours, with attendees encouraged to don rainbow garments and camp costumes.
The festival runs through to November, with various events in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
Newcastle Pride was established in 2018 as an inclusive organisation to celebrate sexuality and gender diversity in Newcastle and the Hunter.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.