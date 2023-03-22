GOLD medallist Kurt Fearnley and his wife Sheridan have welcomed twins Margaret and Lillian into the fold.
In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the Newcastle local and Paralympian said the girls are "doing wonderfully and the whole family are excited to take the twin journey with them".
The three-time Paralympic gold medalist and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist married Sheridan in 2010 at a ceremony at Glenrock Lagoon.
Their first child, Harry, was born in 2013 and their daughter Emilia in 2017.
The pair met while studying at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Fearnley is a highly-accomplished athlete, having won more than 40 marathons including Chicago, New York and London.
He crawled the Kokoda track in 2009 in Papua New Guinea to raise awareness for men's health charities Movember and Beyond Blue, and was a member of the winning Sydney to Hobart yacht crew in 2012.
In 2018, he was recognised as an Officer of the Australian Order and received an Honourary Doctorate from Griffith University. A year later he was awarded NSW Australian of the Year.
Raised in the small town of Carcoar, Fearnley was born without the lower portion of his spine - he turned to wheelchair sports in his teens, winning two silver medals at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.
Four years later Fearnley won gold at the 2004 Athens Paralympics in the 5000m and marathon races.
He is well-recognised as a passionate disability advocate and has made significant contributions to national and Hunter charities.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
