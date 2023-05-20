Traditional energy systems and markets were designed as a one way street for supplying electricity to the grid.
Newcastle company SwitchDin is making old and new distributed energy generation assets such as solar, batteries and virtual power plants more interactive, resulting in a smarter grid where everyone benefits.
Their technology is also used by some of Australia's major energy utilities to solve the biggest challenges Australia faces with the growth of rooftop solar.
SwitchDin features in today's Newcastle and Hunter Energy Evolution video, which can be viewed at Energyhunter.com.au or Newcastleherald.com.au
The series, an initiative of Out of the Square and Beyond Zero Emissions, showcases some of the most innovative and dynamic clean energy industry leaders, including MGA Thermal, Janus Electric, Energy Renaissance, Ampcontrol, BME, 3ME Technology, Milltech Martin Bright, Port of Newcastle and the Newcastle Institute for Energy Research.
SwitchDin, founded in 2014, employs about 50 staff who provide engineering, software development, support and central management functions out of the office in Newcastle. It aims to create jobs in software and engineering that will put Newcastle on the global map as the Silicon Valley for Australia's solar industry.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
