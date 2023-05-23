Hunter-based battery manufacturer Energy Renaissance recently moved into its newly completed 4,000 square metre facility at Tomago.
The factory, Renaissance One, will have an initial battery production capacity of 66 megawatt hours per annum.
The company, one Australia's largest consumers of lithium, expects its biggest market will be stationary industrial storage and commercial vehicles, such as trucks, delivery vans and buses.
Energy Renaissance features in today's Newcastle and Hunter Energy Evolution video, which can be viewed at Energyhunter.com.au or Newcastleherald.com.au
The series, an initiative of Out of the Square and Beyond Zero Emissions, showcases some of the most innovative and dynamic clean energy industry leaders, including MGA Thermal, Janus Electric, SwitchDin, Ampcontrol, BME, 3ME Technology, Milltech Martin Bright, Port of Newcastle and the Newcastle Institute for Energy Research.
Energy Renaissance plans to scale its Australian operation to 5.3 gigawatt hours of energy storage per annum with an additional investment of more than $200 million.
It is estimated the company will employ 1700 people when it reaches full capacity in about five years. Another 6500 indirect jobs will flow from the project.
A second facility, Renaissance Two, will be built on the same site.
The global demand for existing and next-generation batteries is forecast to increase nine to 10- fold over the next decade.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
