Batt Mobile Equipment (BME) specialises in the supply and integration of battery electric drive systems for underground machinery.
The Tomago-based operation works with companies that operate heavy diesel equipment in confined spaces (such as factories and underground tunnels) to eliminate employee exposure to carcinogenic diesel exhaust fumes and to achieve their greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals.
BME features in today's Newcastle and Hunter Energy Evolution video, which can be viewed at Energyhunter.com.au or Newcastleherald.com.au
The series, an initiative of Out of the Square and Beyond Zero Emissions, showcases some of the most innovative and dynamic clean energy industry leaders, including MGA Thermal, Janus Electric, Energy Renaissance, SwitchDin, Ampcontrol, 3ME Technology, Milltech Martin Bright, Port of Newcastle and the Newcastle Institute for Energy Research.
BME and affiliated company CME employabout 120 people at Tomago and 30 at Emerald in Queensland.
The company retrofitted several diesel-powered underground mining machines with batteries in 2022. It hopes to be manufacturing the vehicles in the Hunter within five years.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
