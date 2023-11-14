McDonald Jones Stadium, Thursday March 7, 8pm (Round 1)
A first-up replay of last season's epic elimination final, which the Knights won 30-28 in front of a full house after Kalyn Ponga was hit high and kicked an extra-time penalty goal.
The game changed when Knights five-eighth Tyson Gamble controversially accused Jack Wighton of biting.
But the Raiders were unlucky not to pull off a hit-and-run mission that day and will be out for revenge in what will be the first game of the regular season in Australia, following the Las Vegas double-header.
Newcastle's first season-opener on a Thursday night since 2012, when 29,189 turned up to watch Wayne Bennett's first game as coach.
Can the 2024 opener attract a similar crowd?
McDonald Jones Stadium, Thursday April 11, 7.50pm (Round 6)
Dom Young's return. Need we say more?
The Englishman developed in a fan-favourite over three seasons in Newcastle but opted this year to sign with the Sydney Roosters for 2024 and beyond.
His incredible try-scoring ability, Young bagged a club-record 25 last season, ensured he didn't lose the support of fans but how will he be welcomed back to McDonald Jones Stadium next year?
The last thing Knights will want is their former star winger running riot in round six.
Newcastle already have a poor record at home against the Roosters, losing 13 of the past 16 games played at Turton Road.
AAMI Park, Sunday June 9, 2pm (Round 14)
The Knights snapped an 11-game losing streak against the Storm when they claimed a 26-18 thriller at home last season.
Now they need to try and do the same in Melbourne, where they haven't won since 2015.
Storm coach Craig Bellamy described his side's performance in the loss to the Knights this year as "soft".
"Sometimes you wonder how important it is to them," he said.
That's rare criticism of his players' attitude. The Storm will want to keep that home record intact.
McDonald Jones Stadium, Sunday June 16, 4.05pm (Round 15)
It took two Nathan Cleary field-goals for Penrith to claim a 16-15 golden-point win in Newcastle in 2023.
Can the Knights replicate their effort that night, which earned them a New-cas-tle chant at full-time?
And will premiership-winner Jack Cogger get to take on Cleary and Jarome Luai, who he played back-up to at Penrith last season?
A Sunday afternoon classic in the waiting.
McDonald Jones Stadium, Saturday August 24, 7.35pm (Round 25)
Souths recruit Jack Wighton was banned for three matches - and misses the Las Vegas season-opener - after being found guilty of biting Tyson Gamble.
That surely won't be forgotten by the former Raider come round 25.
Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell was also widely panned for his showing in Newcastle last season, a venue the Taree-product usually thrives at.
Expect the fullback to be much more involved, especially given the game is in the third-last round and could have bearing on finals positions for both sides.
