Newcastle Herald
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Five must-watch Newcastle Knights games in 2024

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated November 14 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

1. Knights v Raiders

McDonald Jones Stadium, Thursday March 7, 8pm (Round 1)

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.