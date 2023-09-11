Wow, what a weekend!
Knights fans were holding their collective breath before Newcastle kept alive the club and town's NRL premiership hopes with a two-point semi-final victory in an extra-time thriller at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday night.
At the same time, and close by at Magic Park, Adriana Konjarski produced a stunning stoppage time goal to seal championship glory for Broadmeadow in NPLW Northern NSW.
It was a similar case for Lambton Jaffas on Saturday night at Edgeworth with Kale Bradbery scoring in stoppage time to ensure back-to-back titles for the club in NPLM NNSW.
So much to dissect!
The biggest talking point out of the Knights' 30-28 victory was Raiders centre Jack Wighton's alleged biting of Newcastle five-eighth Tyson Gamble.
Wighton, who is headed to South Sydney next season, was referred straight to the NRL judiciary and faces suspension.
The former NSW Origin and Kangaroos star was lucky to avoid a send-off, but the incident incensed the 29,548-strong crowd and they rallied behind the home team, inspiring them to fight back from a 16-6 deficit.
On Saturday, the Knights put one hand on their first NRLW minor premiership with a 20-4 win over the Sydney Roosters in the top-of-the-table clash at McDonald Jones Stadium.
The victory, built on defensive grit and resolve, was Newcastle's sixth in a row and moved them two points clear of the Roosters at the top of competition standings with one round remaining.
It also all but secured an historic home semi-final for the Knights, who are gunning for a second straight grand final trophy.
Two hard-fought grand finals in NPL Northern NSW over the weekend, two similar outcomes.
Spectators were gearing up for extra time and possible penalties at Jack McLaughlan Oval on Saturday night before Bradbery struck.
The 2-1 win over a young and courageous Broadmeadow outfit sealed the premiership-championship double for Jaffas.
It was a long time coming for Magic's women, who also secured the premiership-championship double.
After trailing 1-0 in the 10th minute following an own goal, two pieces of goalscoring brilliance proved the difference.
West Leagues Balance booked their fifth straight grand final appearance in Newcastle championship netball with a one-goal win over minor premiers Souths in the do-or-die preliminary final at National Park on Saturday.
West are unbeaten in four grand finals since joining the competition.
They face another showdown with University of Newcastle in the championship showdown this Saturday.
Talk about juggernaut, Terrigal Avoca are headed for their 11th consecutive appearance in the Black Diamond Cup men's AFL grand final after beating Cardiff to line up a showdown with Newcastle City.
The men's grand final will be played at No.1 Sportsground on Saturday and will follow the women's match-up between defending champions City and Killarney Vale.
City women ended the Bombers' undefeated run through the regular season in the semi-finals.
In Newcastle District women's premier hockey, Ella Carr scored a double to lead Gosford to a tense 3-2 win over Souths on Saturday and set up a grand-final showdown with Oxfords.
In the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League, Gosford edged Maitland 2-1 in Gosford on Sunday to book a grand final berth against Norths.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.