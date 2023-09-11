Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal
Photos

Quick plays: A weekend of Newcastle sport, September 9-10, 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated September 11 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wow, what a weekend!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.