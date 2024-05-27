Quick plays: An abandoned game, a son of gun stars and Origin controversy

There were tight tussles, gritty fightbacks, a State of Origin snub and clear statements made, but the biggest news over a weekend of sport in Newcastle was the weather.
After relentless rain wreaked havoc across the Hunter region in the first few weeks of May, the sun finally came out.
The Newcastle Knights had the bye but still made headlines when Michael Maguire named his 20-man Blues squad for Origin I on Sunday night.
Maguire named six debutants, including Dylan Edwards with the Panthers fullback replacing James Tedesco in a controversial selection.
There was no place for Knights prop Jacob Saifiti nor Newcastle veteran Tyson Frizell, who both featured for the Blues last year.
The performance capped a breakout season for Stamatelopoulos, who netted 17 goals to set a new club record for the Jets.
While the Jets men failed to make finals this season, their fierce rivals and neighbours Central Coast produced a stunning come-from-behind, extra-time win to claim another A-League championship crown on Saturday night.
It was absolute scenes at Gosford with a pitch invasion after the Mariners beat Melbourne Victory 2-1 in an entertaining game.
There was plenty to talk about back at local level football in NPL Northern NSW.
Reece McManus, the son of former Newcastle defender Todd, scored his first NPL top-grade goal as Charlestown heaped more pain on bottom side Adamstown with a 4-0 win at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday.
Edgeworth, Valentine, Broadmeadow and Weston also took wins while Lambton Jaffas continued their perfect season with a 3-2 away win over Cooks Hill.
In women's NPL, Olympic backed up a big win with another, leaders Broadmeadow bounced back from a midweek loss and the Adamstown-New Lambton fixture was abandoned with 10 minutes remaining due to a serious injury.
Rosebud were leading 2-0 at the time. Northern NSW Football review each match individually but usually the result will stand if 75 per cent of the fixture has been played.
In the last game of a full day, the women were the only Wildfires side to take a win.
The result elevated Hunter to fourth place in an expanded 11-team competition as Sydney women's premier rugby union nears its season midpoint.
Veni Vahai scored career-best three tries in the men's match but it wasn't enough to save the Wildfires from a 41-28 defeat to Shute Shield heavyweights Easts.
In Hunter Rugby Union, Maitland keep finding ways to win.
The Blacks played the final 10 minutes with 14 players and were reduced to 13 at one point, but hung tough to beat Wanderers 34-29 at Marcellin Park on Saturday.
Hamilton and Merewether also posted wins.
In Hunter Rugby Women, Wanderers stayed unbeaten with a 45-14 defeat of Maitland, Hamilton downed University 29-5, Merewether accounted for Nelson Bay 41-7 and Southern Beaches beat Cooks Hill 27-15.
Coach Rian Hodges praised the "phenomenal" effort of defensive trio Sophie Hickling, Maddy Melvelle and Madison Hilton as Norths beat five-time defending champions West Leagues Balance 51-45 at National Park on Saturday to stay unbeaten in Newcastle championship netball.
Nova came from 6-4 down at quarter-time to defeat Waratah 40-27 and post their first win of the season while Junction Stella continued their strong start to the season and Souths produced a huge win over BNC.
Kurri Kurri salvaged a dramatic 28-all draw with arch-rivals Cessnock at Kurri Sportsground in Newcastle Rugby League on Saturday to the Bulldogs' five-game losing streak and lift them off the bottom of the competition ladder.
Also on Saturday, former Knights playmaker Brock Lamb steered premiers Maitland to a 30-14 win at home against Wyong.
Central left Northern Hawks winless, Wests outgunned Macquarie and South Newcastle stayed unbeaten and on top of the table in other action over the weekend.
In the women's premiership, Lucy Green kicked a field goal to seal a 9-8 win for Wests over Maitland, Raymond Terrace beat Central Newastle 28-20 and Lakes United were 38-8 winners over Wyong.
It was a mixed weekend in Australian Ice Hockey League for the Newcastle Northstars, who won at home on Saturday night before losing away on Sunday.
Cardiff coach Danny Priest felt execution proved the point of difference as they overcame a relentless Warners Bay for a good win at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Saturday in round eight of men's Black Diamond Cup.
Ryan Callinan bounced back from a heavy wipeout to rocket out of an amazing tube ride and seal a spot in the last 16 at the Tahiti Pro on Sunday (AEST) on the infamous Teahupo'o break.
